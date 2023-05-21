Yoon pledges $24 million to CEPI to help fight infectious disease

South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul (center) takes part in a plenary session of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo from the press, it is forbidden to sell or archive it)

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 21 (Yonhap) — South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul on Saturday pledged an additional $24 million in contributions from South Korea to the Alliance for Strengthening Epidemic Prevention Preparedness Innovations, his office said.

Yun promised in a speech to the plenary session of G-7 Summitoffering an amount nearly three times what South Korea has contributed so far to CEPIThis was stated by a senior presidential official to reporters.

CEPI is an international public-private partnership, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, whose purpose is to fund independent research projects to develop vaccines against emerging viral threats.

During the session on food security, health, development and gender issues, Yoon also announced plans to expand the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus 3 Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR), which is administered by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), in addition to South Korea. China and Japan.

The objectives of APTERR are to enhance food security, alleviate poverty, and eliminate malnutrition among member countries, without disrupting normal trade.

During the session, Yoon said South Korea will help boost rice production capacity in seven poor African countries through the project named South Korean rice belt (K rice belt).

The project aims to share South Korean rice production technologies with sub-Saharan countries from coast to coast. Currently, a pilot program is underway in six countries, including Senegal, Cameroon and Uganda.

Starting next year, the number of countries will rise to seven or more, including Kenya.

Yoon also pledged to double the volume of rice aid South Korea provides to developing countries through the United Nations World Food Program, and to increase the amount annually from 50,000 tons to 100,000 tons, starting next year.

The South Korean president later attended the second plenary session, which dealt with climate, energy and environmental issues, and stressed South Korea’s plans to actively cooperate with the G7 to solve climate problems, according to Chief Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Choe. Sang Mok.

In particular, Yoon announced South Korea’s decision to join the climate club, created by the Group of Seven, and actively push for carbon neutrality policies while promoting new low-carbon industries.

Choe told reporters that he also pledged to expand South Korea’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) related to green technologies.

