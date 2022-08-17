Youtuber threatens restaurant to ship food they want for free

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A few months ago, in Mexico, the case of an influential show chef who asked him to exchange opinions in his restaurant caused quite a stir. I was looking forward to eating ‘free’ in exchange for some pictures and signs. In the midst of controversy over whether or not this should be done, a similar situation arose in Spain, although on this occasion the aggrieved party was the company. Y es que el youtuber se molestó con una empleada que le cobró lo que comió en un restaurante, pues ese no había sido el trato, por lo que su actitud desató que una horda de haters que se lanzaran en contra del local conñ diferentes The Google.

what happened? It turns out that the influencer Borja Escalona He was doing a live broadcast while walking the streets of the municipality of Vigo, in Pontevedra, Galicia, when he felt the urge to eat at the famous restaurant A Tapa do Barrel.

Once he arrived, he decided to eat some dumplings. Once it was over, the influencer tried to leave without paying. However, an employee asked him to pay 2.3 euros. He said visibly angry that he was alone promoting the establishment, as he had done elsewhere.

“Wait, we’re in trouble; the influencer said:

The waitress persisted in her attitude of accusing him, because she had to meet him with the owners of the place for promotion. For his part, the influencer confirmed that his action will be more expensive, as the restaurant will receive 2,500 euros for the advertisement he presents to them:

“It will be a little more expensive for you … and they will get a bill for the upgrade I just did, which is 2,500 euros,” he said.

The influencer ended up paying, not wanting to receive money in return, but rather asked his followers not to give the place a bad rating on Google, which had the opposite effect, as a crowd of followers criticized the place.

In the face of harassment, the restaurant stated that they only charge a fee for their service and that there is nothing wrong with that:

The restaurant’s official Instagram account reads: “Charging for our business has resulted in dozens of negative results on our Google profile (people who have never eaten one of our pancakes) and calls to our business that insult our team.”

On the other hand, the influencer also received hate messages. In addition, he has his own YouTube channels:

grb

More Stories

Cannabis, which can be a “super plant” in the face of drought

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In less than 8 seconds, search for the word “PAELLA” – Teach me about science

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

YouTuber threatened to charge a millionaire for a restaurant that doesn’t give him free food

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia denounces British spy plane violating its airspace world | Dr..

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

What are the “hunger stones” that appear in Europe?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Putin offers weapons to allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa | world | Dr..

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Carl Sagan’s disturbing 1995 predictions about the modern world that came true | Science and Ecology | Dr..

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The 2022 US Open has already had its first dip | Tennis

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Cannabis, which can be a “super plant” in the face of drought

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Elections in the United States bring little change to social networks | United State

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

New arrangement: 134 countries you can travel to without a visa

2 hours ago Mia Thompson