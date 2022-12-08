How much is the minimum wage in the United States and what is expected by 2023

In the United States, the minimum wage was first enacted in 1938 at 25 cents an hour.. In more than eight decades, the salary has not only increased according to the progress of the country, but also increased Amounts vary by state. Currently, The minimum wage required by the federal government is $7.25 an hour.

Unlike many countries in Latin America, where the salary is calculated on the basis of days worked, in the United States the formula responds to the minimum unit of time, with respect to work, i.e. one hour. In this way, it is common to note that in job offers, Funds are collected based on business hours.

However, this does not apply to everyone equally. Exactly is Jobs that do not require academic skillssuch as customer service or services, Where the salary is determined by the hour. In terms of fees for professionals, the monthly amounts that have already worked are calculated.

In service and customer service jobs, the salary is generally calculated by the hour unsplash

But the minimum wage actually varies across the country. Some states have a much higher minimum wage than others, and some cities are higher than the rest of the state. Currently, Topping the list is the District of Columbia, which offers $15.20 an hour.

While states and cities themselves have raised minimum wages over the years, The federal minimum wage has not changed since 2009. This is the longest gap in time — 12 years — that American workers have gone without a wage increase.

For several years now, Democratic lawmakers and senators have insisted on debating a bill to raise the $7.25 minimum. Last year and on the occasion of the financial relief program after the impact of Covid-19, Joe Biden, President of the United States, has proposed increasing the federal minimum wage by $15 an hourAnd the As shown CNN.

In 2021, US President Joe Biden has proposed increasing the federal minimum wage by $15 an hour.

According to figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, last year, 76.1 million workers over the age of 16 in the country earned hourly wages, accounting for 55.8% of all wage workers.

Also, of those paid by the hour, exactly 181,000 earned the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. About 910,000 employees were paid less than the federal minimum. Together, these 1.1 million workers paid at or below the federal minimum make up 1.4% of all hourly workers. At the moment, the federal increase is being discussed in a legislative manner.

However, the economically active population in the United States faces a new hurdle in 2022. With the painful increase in the rate of inflationwhich reached a double-digit peak in June, when it closed at 9.1%, Prices of goods and services began to riseWhich led to the deterioration of purchasing power.

According to statistics portal Statista, which analyzes data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the District of Columbia leads the rankings with $15.20. They follow him California B $15state Washington, for $14.49, s Massachusetts for $14.25.

Ranking of the highest minimum wage in the United States statista.com

In case if New York Statethe minimum wage is not the same throughout the territory, because although the base is $13.20 an hour, in Long Island and Westchester, in New York City the rate is $15 an hour.

To the surprise of many, the salary in states with a large influx of immigration is like Florida and Texas are significantly lower If an average of $15 is taken as a max. In the first, the hourly minimum wage is $10 and in the second, $7.25.