How to grow your lashes naturally?How to grow your lashes naturally?

The first thing we notice about anyone we meet is their eyelash. The eye is the center of attraction of anyone before anything else. This is why having a longer eyelash for women is very important to ensure a pretty and gorgeous look.

Those with short and sparsely looking eyelashes would often prefer the use of mascara to change the appearance of their lashes. However, there are varied options that could help with making the eyelash look longer naturally.

From natural remedies to synthetic, and the most active being an eyelash growth serum, you no longer need to create the appearance of longer lashes but get one naturally.

Growing the eyelash naturally requires certain steps to follow and basic things to avoid.

Proper Cleaning of eyelash and removal of makeup

One of the major steps of growing eyelashes naturally is to ensure that our eyelashes are cleansed and cleanse well. Using harsh cleansers to remove makeup and clean the eyelashes can be very harmful to the eyes. Proper cleaning of the eyelash to remove any trace of dirt and makeup can help reduce the possibility of infection on your lashes and eyes.

The use of gentle motions when getting rid of mascara is very important to avoid loss of eyelashes. Also, avoid using waterproof mascara on the eyelash as this will cause loss of eyelashes. This is because waterproof mascara contains a formula that makes it hard to remove.

It often clumps the lashes together, making it difficult to totally cleanse them. This could even lead to the breaking of your lashes if you’re not gentle while removing the mascara because they have become dry.

More so it is important to avoid sleeping with the makeup on. It’s normal to put on makeup during the day and essential to remove them before bed regardless of how tired we might be.

Natural remedies

Having a longer, fuller eyelash is no longer required to be accomplished through false means. There are natural ways to improve our lashes and its beauty.

Use of aloe vera

Aloe vera contains an enzyme that promotes lash growth. It is also proficient for promoting the natural restoration of the hair and can be applied directly to affected areas. Aloe vera can be combined with other natural products for effectiveness. Also, aloe vera can be combined with a protein diet to combat the loss of eyelashes.

Use vitamins

The intake of vitamins to nourish and revitalize the eyelash is also an effective means of growing the eyelash naturally. Adding fruits, vegetables, nuts to improve your intake of vitamins and also the use of vitamin supplements can also be very helpful.

Do natural remedies work?

Re-growing our hair using natural remedies can be quite effective but they are also very slow. This is because the eyelash has its own growth phase and natural remedies are only meant to manage the successful growth phase of each lash without actually stimulating lash growth.

If you desire a faster method, that will stimulate the eyelash growth and enhancement to make your lash grow longer, fuller, thicker, strengthened, and more stunning

