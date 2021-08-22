Johnny Tama wins another IBJJF title in Charleston, USA | Other sports | Sports

The second success of an Ecuadorean jiu-jitsu fighter so far in August.

Johnny Tama of Guayaquil scored a landslide victory in the Light class (£168) with a kimono on Saturday at the 2021 Charleston International Summer Open Jiu-Jitsu Championships, in Charleston (South Carolina), United States.

The Tricolor won three fights across the points to climb to number one in the division and thus achieve his second success so far in August, after the welterweight belt. wrestle From the Fight to Win organization on Friday the 6th of Los Angeles.

Today at the Charleston Area Convention Center, Tama beat the American Daniel Mayra (7-4), the Brazilian Fabricio Barbarotti (4-4 advantage), and finally the American Nicholas Salles (4-0).

The next challenge to the Ecuadorean jiu-jitsu credit is Pan American which will be held on September 4 and 5 in Orlando.

“I want to thank my teacher, Johnny Faria, for pushing him and making me believe in myself again. It’s been a year of ups and downs, but he’s guiding me through these tough times (…). Pan American is my next (challenge) and I have a good feeling that I’ll be the first Ecuadorean Black Belt Champion,” Johnny wrote in Mail on his Instagram account.

(Dr)