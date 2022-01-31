La Jornada – Rwanda will reopen the land border with Uganda after three years

Kigali. Rwanda announced on Friday the reopening of its land border with Uganda on January 31 after a three-year closure, in a sign of thawing in the strained relations between the two African neighbors.

The move, which was announced in a government statement, follows a visit by the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, General Muhuzi Kainirugaba, to Kigali last weekend.

In their meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, both called for the “restore” of bilateral relations.

“Following General Muhuzi Kaynerugaba’s visit to Rwanda (…) on January 22, the Rwandan government has taken into account that there is a process in place to resolve the issues raised by Rwanda, as well as the Ugandan government’s commitments to remove what remains,” the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. of obstacles.

“The government is proceeding to inform the public that the Gatuna border post between Rwanda and Uganda will be reopened from January 31,” the ministry added.

Rwanda abruptly closed this crossing in February 2019, in the context of heightened tension in which Kigali accused its neighbors of kidnapping its own citizens and supporting rebels who want to overthrow Kagame.

