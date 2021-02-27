Lavrov reveals the details of an American attack on Syria

United State Russia has reported An attack in Syria A few minutes before the bombing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

“They informed our army four or five minutes ago,” Lavrov told a news conference after the conclusion of negotiations with his Afghan counterpart Muhammad Hanif Atmar in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that despite the validity of the agreement to prevent accidental clashes between Russian and American forces, “any notification of this kind is useless when the attack is actually underway.”

He pointed out that the United States is present in the Syrian territories illegally and thus violates international law, including the UN Security Council resolution on the Syrian settlement.

“Recently we heard different information from different sources – but we cannot confirm it and we want to ask the American side directly – that they have decided not to leave Syria or even to destroy the country,” he said.

Lavrov added that the Russian and American armies maintain contacts to avoid confrontations, “but it is very important to restore diplomatic political relations,” and he hoped that Joe Biden’s administration would form the relevant teams soon.

On February 25, the Pentagon revealed that US forces, on the orders of President Joe Biden, launched air strikes on infrastructure used by pro-Iranian militias in eastern Syria. The bombing comes in response to the recent attacks against the US military and its allies in Iraq, and the ongoing threats to these individuals.

According to the US Department of Defense, several facilities at a border checkpoint used by various Iranian-backed armed groups, including Kataib Hezbollah (KH) and Kitab Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), were destroyed. The Washington Post quoted a US official as assuming that the bombing may have caused several deaths.

On February 15, 12 rockets landed on the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan, killing a civilian contractor and wounding nine others. A militant Shiite group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.