Mexican agency Núcleo Comunicación wins two Napolitan Awards in the USA – El Financiero

The Mexican agency Núcleo Comunicación won the Media Company of the Year and Crisis Management Award at the Napolitan Awards, in its latest edition, which was held in Washington, DC, United States.

The fact that the company, headed by Roberto Morris Bermudez, had gained recognition was the campaign to control the governance crisis.

The Napolitan Awards, designated an Oscar for political communication, are among the most prestigious in the world, so much so that the family of Joseph Napolitan, the father of political counseling, gave them their seal of approval.

The invitation to participate in this prestigious award includes various categories ranging from presidential, state and local campaigns and includes more than 30 participating countries.

Núcleo is a communications, analysis and intelligence agency whose strategies are developed and established by integrating research, creativity and innovation, and is chaired by Roberto Morris Bermudez and Vice President Luis Felipe Cueva, according to the same company.

Maurice Bermudez holds an MA in Public Policy from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a BA in Communication from Iberoamericana University. He has diplomas from Harvard University and Escuela Libre de Derecho.

According to its website, the agency focuses on aspects of political communication such as political intelligence, image engineering, content generation, media relations and crisis management, as well as electoral and institutional campaigns and training.