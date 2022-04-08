The U-20 team travels to the United States to play in the 2022 Dallas Cup

The El Salvador national under-20 team With bags, ready to travel to United StateWhere will he play? Dallas Cup 2022the longest running youth team championship in the North American country.

The 2022 Dallas Cup is an under-19 tournament and will consist of local Dallas FC, Tigers from Mexico, Panama, El Salvador, Monterrey and HP Koog of Denmark. Those led by Gerson Perez will be in Group B along with Monterrey and EL HB Køge.

However, the Dallas stakes calendar stipulates a match between El Salvador and Tigres de Mexico.

The tournament format will allow two teams from each group to advance to the semi-finals and then to the final. The current champion is Monterrey, the Blue’s number one contender in a match that will take place on April 10 at 5:45 p.m. (El Salvador time) at Cotton Bowl.

The second El Salvador game will be played on April 11th at 5:00 PM (El Salvador time) against HB Coog of Denmark at Moneygram Soccer Park.

The third game of El Salvador will be against Tigres de México, which will be played on April 13 at Moneygram Soccer Park at 11:00 am.

International access before the primary course

For El Salvador, this tournament will be of paramount importance to begin assembling photography ahead of the World Cup that will take place in Honduras next April, where it will compete for tickets for the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

The Dallas Cup will be the first of two tournaments that a U-20 team will play before the World Cup as they will also be in the UNCAF tournament that will be held in Belize from April 24-30.

So far, El Salvador’s under-20 team is limited to two friendlies against Guatemala and several matches against the first team, second and third teams and reserves.