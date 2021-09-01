The United States donates twelve MD530F helicopters to the Salvadoran Air Force

The US Government will make a donation of twelve MD530F helicopters to the Salvadoran Air Force. The announcement was made by the North American country’s embassy in El Salvador. It is the first batch of 8 MD530F, which will be complemented by a second donation of 4 units of the same model, expected to be received soon.

As mentioned El Salvador newspaperThe helicopter donations were framed within the framework of the voluntary agreement for cooperation in the field of defense, especially in the field of security.

The US Chargé d’Affairs in El Salvador, Jean Manis, announced the news this way on her Twitter account:

Mans explained, via his social networks, that he will provide medical training for military personnel, as well as “training on women, peace and security.”

The donation includes, in addition to the delivery of the first 8 MD530Fs, logistical equipment and spare parts, as well as training for pilots and ground personnel.

MD530F

It is a light, multi-role, single-engine helicopter that is extremely fast and agile. It is an ideal vehicle for a variety of government missions including police/security, tactical reconnaissance, border patrol, light attack, search and rescue (SAR), armed patrol, special forces unit deployment, etc.

MD530F

The helicopters will be new from the factory, not used units, which were originally purchased from the manufacturer by the US Armed Forces for deployment on peacekeeping missions or for donation to allied nations.

