The United States is considering boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics

The administration of US President Joe Biden is studying how to approach the upcoming Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing, which includes the possibility of promoting a diplomatic boycott, although it has not made a final decision on this matter, local media reported.

According to CNN, which cited unidentified sources related to the decision, the issue was not discussed at Monday’s virtual summit by Biden and his Chinese colleague Xi Jinping, US officials said after the meeting.

Some even advocate that American athletes don’t attend as well

The Washington Post reports that Biden is expected soon to agree to a recommendation not to send US officials to the games. Usually, the White House sends a delegation to the opening and closing ceremonies.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called for this diplomatic boycott in protest of human rights abuses in China, local media reports.

Some Republicans have even insisted on the issue and advocated that American athletes not attend the Winter Games as well.

But the White House on Tuesday declined to comment on whether the upcoming Chinese Games, the second to be held in Beijing, were to be boycotted.

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told reporters aboard Air Force One, “I have nothing to add on this subject. But I can tell you that it was not part of the conversation (Biden and Xi).”

The Winter Games are held in February

Last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken specified that the US and its allies are in “active conversations” about how to approach the upcoming Winter Olympics in China, CNN reports.

The games will be held from February 4-20 in the Chinese capital.