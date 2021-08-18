The United States is losing its place in Latin America – Prinsa Latina

From a political, economic and geopolitical point of view, the arenas are changing in Latin America, not in favor of Washington! , the specific publication when evaluating attacks by US officials against China’s participation in the development of the region.

He cited the attacks of US officials as an example of bad practices when they accused Latin American governments of corruption and gave an example of this to the head of the Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, who accused China in statements to Politico of exploiting these practices. The spread of corruption in Latin America.

Nakedcapitalism.com estimated that Beijing is legitimately providing needed investment for a region still recovering from the impact of Covid-19 and noted that it is up to everyone to forge a path that recognizes the important role of the Asian nation as part of a rules-based international order.

But he pointed out, obviously, that the rules-based system that Faller talked about is the current one, with Washington being the primary responsibility and dictating the same.

Although Faller may lament the Asian nation’s penchant for so-called authoritarian regimes, the analysis explains it, and the truth is that no country has done more to undermine and ultimately overthrow the democratically elected sovereign governments of Latin America (and elsewhere).

In the past 12 years alone, Washington has supported two successful military coups in the region, one in Honduras in 2009 and the other in Bolivia in 2019.

On the contrary, he said, China is not trying to dictate how its trading partners should behave and what kind of rules, standards, principles and ideology they should abide by.

China’s trade with the region increased 26-fold between 2000 and 2020, from $12 billion to $315 billion, and is expected to more than double by 2035, to exceed $700 billion.

According to the World Economic Forum, “China will approach the United States – and could even surpass it – as Latin America’s number one trading partner.” In 2000, China’s share represented less than 2% of the region’s total trade, and in 2035, it could reach 25%.

The publication concluded that Beijing has not yet replaced the United States in Latin America but is eroding its influence.

M/lb