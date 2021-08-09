Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei wins the 5000m, claims his first Olympic title – Prensa Libre

Uganda won its fourth gold medal in its history and second at the Tokyo 2020 Games, following that of Biruth Shimotai on Wednesday 4 August, in the 3000 hurdles class in the women’s category.

Cheptegei, who won silver last Friday in the 10,000m and now takes his first Olympic gold, finished the test in 12 minutes 58 seconds and 15 hundredths, beating Canada’s Muhammad on the podium today Ahmed (12:58.61) ), silver, and American Paul Shlemo (12:59.05), bronze.

The other two Olympic titles Uganda has won were also in athletics, for John Aki Bua in the 400m hurdles in Munich 1972 and Stephen Kibroch at the 2012 London Marathon.

Cheptegei, who has set the world record at 12:35.36 since August 2020, has been aiming in these games for 5,000 to 10,000 hits to assert himself as king of the chest.

With a gold and silver medal, he was not met, but the victory on Friday, August 6, allowed him to finish the match in good taste and launch his own record of Olympic titles.

Five years earlier, in Rio de Janeiro, Cheptegei had finished the Olympic diploma positions, eighth in the 5,000 meters and sixth in the 10,000.

Spaniard Muhammed Kater (13: 06.60), who scored the best time in the semi-finals, came eighth in the final.

Guatemalan Luis Grijalva made his Olympic final debut, finishing 12th among the 16 participants, with a time of 13:10.09, a new record for his country, Central America.