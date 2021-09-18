US sentences woman to 12 years in prison for shop fraud using discount coupons

32 mins ago Leland Griffith

American expert in coupon fraud She was sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing $31 million in losses to various companies.

Laurie Ann Tallins, 41, “set up what may be one of the leading counterfeit coupon scams in US history,” according to the prosecutors responsible for the case.

From his experience in the trade, he “mastered his art” to the point where the inquisitors had to turn to “Experts to confirm the fake character” of his works.

Talens created so-called “Frankenstein” coupons by collecting valid product images, company logos, and barcodes on his computer.

According to the documents, “the only suspicious aspect of their coupons is the discount amount,” which is equal to or greater than the value of the products.

From 2017 to 2020, under the alias “MasterChef,” he recruited more than 2,000 online customers and sold fake promotional coupons across the United States, raising nearly $400,000.

Corporate losses were estimated at $31 million.

A coupon “enthusiast” contacted her on the Internet, but alerted the police, who ended her small business.

Her husband, who was responsible for sending the vouchers, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison.

Discount vouchers have special weight in the US, where they spark passion beyond their economic virtues, through dedicated websites, fan communities and even reality show in 2011.

