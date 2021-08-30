USMNT | United States in the Octagonal of Concacaf: Team, schedule and matches

The US team hit the table and Take back control of CONCACAFAfter winning the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup last summer and starting on Thursday 2 September, the new generation of American talent will face what could be, The major test in Greg Berhalter’s tenure at the USMNT, where they will begin their journey in the final octagon of CONCACAF, which has only one destination: Access to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

From the hand of the best generation of football players in its history, The US national team will try to make one forget the failure of the last World Cup qualifiers They will begin their journey to Qatar, back to Central America, where they will seek to maintain their dominance in the region and head for a new World Cup.

It is headed by young stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinney and Giovanni ReinaAmong the other players active in the major European soccer teams, USMNT will face its real test and Gregg Berhalter will attempt to validate status as one of the favorites, to reach the next World Cup.

Despite the uncertainty, after Christian Pulisic tested positive for COVID-19, it has been confirmed that ‘El Capitan America’ may be at the start of the Concacaf Octagon Final, Other than Tim Weah, who became the first victim of an injury, in the face of the duels that they will fight in the next FIFA date, against teams such as El Salvador, Canada and Honduras.

The Official US CONCACAF Qualifier Team

After Weah’s out, these are the 25 players Greg Berhalter called out, Where Ricardo Pepe stands outWho chose the United States national team despite the interest of the Mexican team:

goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Zach Stephen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

defenses: George Bello (Atlanta United), John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Serginho Dest (Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Reem (Fulham, Anthony Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), James Sands (New York City). FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

midfieldersKlein Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Leggett (LA Galaxy), Weston McKinney (Juventus), Christian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

attackers: Brendan Aronson (Salzburg), Conrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille), Jordan Bivok (Young Boys), Ricardo Pepe (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reina (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City) .

USMNT’s octagonal final calendar: dates, places, and hours