Will you get money from the United States? This you should know

If you are about to receive money from the United States, check out these recommendations made by the authorities. Photo: Agence France-Presse

If you are one of those who will receive money from abroad this season, because at Christmas and New Year, remittances sent by citizens of the country to their relatives in Mexico are increasing, it will be appropriate for you to take into account these suggestions made by National Committee for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condosev) and Profico.

What are remittances?

According to Condusef, sending money from people who live in another country to their home country is considered a transfer. For example, money that Mexicans living in the United States send to their families who live in Mexico.

This year, according to official figures, between January and September a Increase in remittances sending by 24.6% with the addition of historical figures. In this season, the season of Christmas and New Year is also expected to increase.

If you are the one who sends money from abroad

Consider these Condusef recommendations, which are valid not only this season but all year round:

When choosing a shipping service, check the possible commissions and fees

If your shipment is not urgent, check if the options other than immediate delivery are cheaper

Compare different companies and their commissions

Consular registration is accepted as identification

Tell your relatives in Mexico that you will send money

Keep in mind that the institution to which you will be sending money to Mexico is duly established, it is close to your home or business. Remember to take into account costs, commissions, and the exchange rate so you can calculate how much your relative will receive in Mexico. Source: Condusef

Also, the following aspects should be considered:

Commission per shipment

exchange rate

Shipping time

Determine the shipping amount

Transfer cost to make the shipment

Thinking of sending money from the United States?

Whether this season you will receive money from the United States or if you know someone who is considering sending remittances to their relatives in our country, consider also the recommendations made by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) so that this economic amount reaches good protection and has no complications.