A judge from the US lifts the ban on investments in Xiaomi

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

The management change we’ve seen in the US hasn’t brought about as many changes as might have been expected with regard to the treatment of Chinese companies like Huawei.

Where we have seen a change, albeit not on the political side, but on the judicial side, related to the blockade that was in effect on Xiaomi. This company was Included in the defense listAlthough it does not preclude the marketing of the company’s products, it limits the investments of American entities and individuals in them.

A judge from the United States lifted the blockade on Xiaomi

This blockade by the Ministry of Defense is paralyzed. TemporarilyBy a US federal judge before it goes into effect next week.

This blockade forced American investors to sell their stakes in Xiaomi because the company, according to the government, has ties to the Chinese military.

This court decision was preceded by a lawsuit filed by Xiaomi in a Washington court, in which it described the listing on the Defense Department’s list as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Despite references by the Communist Party and the Chinese government praising Xiaomi, the company claims that it is not under the control of the People’s Liberation Army.

Federal judge Rudolf Contreras argued that “The defendants have not convincingly argued that national security interests are at risk. “.

This decision could be reversed by subsequent government moves, although the Biden administration would have to make the decision.

Xiaomi is expanding into Europe and planning to attack the US

Xiaomi has signed an agreement with Three to expand into Austria, Germany, Italy, Ireland and Switzerland. Later it will come down in the United States.

Análisis Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

OPPO and Android 11: this is Color OS 11

3 reasons to buy a gaming phone

Android 11, Xiaomi y MIUI 12

We analyze Android 11 in Samsung mobile phones

PocoPhone POCO M3 review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

Review Samsung Galaxy A42

We tested the Samsung Galaxy S21

Analysis of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

5 + 1 Android phones for less than 300 euros for a donation

More Stories

United States: Floyd’s family will receive compensation for his death – USA and Canada – International

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States and the European Union agree on a council to drive the transition to clean energy

1 day ago Leland Griffith

2021 Concacaf Pre-Olympic: US faces Concacaf Pre-Olympic with Mexican flavor: These are the 20 called up

1 day ago Leland Griffith

“The pressure made you hungry for records.”

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The United States will allow Central American youth to reunite with parents who are already in the country

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The United States expresses its concern about Russia’s interests in Colombia

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A judge from the US lifts the ban on investments in Xiaomi

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

International Monetary Fund: The US aid plan gives a big boost to the global economy | Globalism

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

New movies, series, and documentaries

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Cheptegei: “Pressure makes you hungry for records and dreams” | Sports

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

European Union. They arrested a woman who attacked an Uber driver and told her to wear a mask

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring