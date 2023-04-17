A strong presence of Ethiopians in the Boston Marathon in the United States (+ photo)

In the men’s race, Fana Broadcasting Corporation has revealed to state television that Herbasa Negassa, Liliza Desisa, Shura Kitata and Andualem Pillai will face Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, one of the greats of long-distance running and the marathon.

Desisa, who is very experienced in the event on Monday, won gold in 2013 and 2015, and finished as runner-up in 2016 and 2019, in addition to winning the New York Marathon in 2018.

On the other hand, the women’s race promises to be of quality with the participation of Ethiopians Amani Bereso, Gutitum Gebreslas, Hiwot Gebremariam, Ababil Yeshane and Atsede Baysa.

The publication highlighted that Berissot is the fastest in the field thanks to the time of 2:14:58 that she recorded to win last December in Valencia (Spain) and the 2022 Mexico City Marathon and returns to competition after a series of knee injuries.

Gebreslas, the 2022 world champion, is running the Boston Marathon for the first time five months after finishing third in the New York event, which followed her world title in Oregon in July of the same year.

Although it will be her first time running the 42.195km scheduled for the day, she is not new to racing in the city as she is a two-time finalist in the half marathon and third in the top five in the five-kilometer run. .

Helen Obery, twice world champion in the 5,000m in 2017 and 2019, will make her debut for Kenya, who ran her first marathon in New York last November and finished sixth, but has since won the half marathon in Ras Al Khaimah. (The United Arab Emirates) ). and New York, with a record of 1:07:21 hours.

Teammate and two-time Boston Marathon winner Edna Kiplagat returns, as did Mai Ngugi (bronze) and Wishane (silver) last year.

Other returning champions are Ethiopia’s Atsede Paysa, winner in 2016 and eighth in 2021, and America’s Desiree Linden, gold medalist in 2018 who will be running the marathon for the tenth time.

The 2023 Boston Marathon is the sixth platinum-elite world athletics road race of the year, according to the sports body.

ing/nmr