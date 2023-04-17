Mexico vs. United States (USA): date, playing time, time and broadcast channel for the international friendly match | videos | Total Sports

A new classic is coming CONCACAF. In preparation for what will be the 2026 World Cup, teams Mexico And United State They will meet in an international friendly match at the University of Phoenix. Below, find out the schedules, transmission channels, and more details about this match.

This commitment would mark the first classic in the Diego Coca era. It is important to note that this is not a FIFA date commitment, so the two teams can only have players from Liga MX and MLS.

When is the Mexico match? United State?

The friendly match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Mexico vs. USA: Schedules of international friendlies

In Central Mexico, the match will take place from 8:00 p.m. These are with international schedules.

Peru – 9:00 pm

Columbia – 9:00 p.m

Ecuador – 9:00 pm

Bolivia – 10:00 pm

Venezuela – at 22:00

Paraguay – 10:00 pm

Chile – 10:00 pm

United States – 10:00 pm

Argentina – 11:00 pm

Uruguay – 11:00 pm.

Brazil – 11:00 pm

Mexico vs. USA: broadcast channels

The broadcast channels to watch the classics are Canal 5 (Televisa Deportes), TV Azteca 7 and TUDN.

Mexico National Team Appeal vs. United State

goalkeepers : Carlos Acevedo (Santos/Mexico), Luis Malagón (USA/Mexico) and Jose Antonio Rodriguez (Tijuana/Mexico).

: Carlos Acevedo (Santos/Mexico), Luis Malagón (USA/Mexico) and Jose Antonio Rodriguez (Tijuana/Mexico). defences : Gilberto Sepúlveda (Chivas/Mexico), Nestor Araujo (America/Mexico), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca/Mexico), Jesus Gallardo (Monterey/Mexico), Julian Araujo (Athletic Barcelona/Spain), Israel Reyes (America/Mexico), Victor Guzman (Monterrey / Mexico), Omar Campos (Santos / Mexico).

: Gilberto Sepúlveda (Chivas/Mexico), Nestor Araujo (America/Mexico), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca/Mexico), Jesus Gallardo (Monterey/Mexico), Julian Araujo (Athletic Barcelona/Spain), Israel Reyes (America/Mexico), Victor Guzman (Monterrey / Mexico), Omar Campos (Santos / Mexico). modes : Luis Chavez (Pachuca/Mexico), Fernando Nene Beltran (Chivas/Mexico), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul/Mexico), Eric Sanchez (Pachuca/Mexico), Uriel Antona (Cruz Azul/Mexico), Roberto Pigo Alvarado (Chivas/Mexico) MEX), Aldo Rocha (Atlas/MEX), Alan Cervantes (Santos/MEX)

: Luis Chavez (Pachuca/Mexico), Fernando Nene Beltran (Chivas/Mexico), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul/Mexico), Eric Sanchez (Pachuca/Mexico), Uriel Antona (Cruz Azul/Mexico), Roberto Pigo Alvarado (Chivas/Mexico) MEX), Aldo Rocha (Atlas/MEX), Alan Cervantes (Santos/MEX) front: Henry Martin (USA/Mexico), Roberto de la Rosa (Pachuca/Mexico), Ozil Herrera (Atlas/Mexico) and Alexis Vega (Chivas/Mexico)

With info from TV Azteca.

Campus focus starting Sunday, April 16, will take place at the High Performance Center. On Monday the seventeenth they will travel to the United States.