Africa is divided into two continents; A perimeter will be created

The drawing. Africa It is divided into two parts by a huge rift that stretches several thousand kilometers across no fewer than ten countries. When it split into two continents, it could create a vast ocean that would divide the Somali and Nuba plates.

The appearance of our planet changes as tectonic plates shift and fit like a puzzle, redistributing continents and oceans on time scales of millions of years. The changes are too slow, so humans can’t perceive them, though Earth occasionally provides clues as to what is about to happen.

New surroundings

The massive 5,000km rift that separates the continent is known as the East African Rift System (EARS), and divides parts of Ethiopia, Congo, Uganda or Zambia, among others. It is also sometimes referred to as the African Rift or the Great Rift Valley.

In about 5 to 10 million years, according to some studies, a vast ocean could form, turning East Africa into an island, with a sea where the rift is now located.

The rift began to form 20 million years ago due to the movement in opposite directions of the Somali and Nubian or African plates. The first he does in the East. The second, to the northwest. Since then, every year the tectonic plates have moved a few millimeters apart. There isn’t much consensus about when it will open up enough to form an ocean.

A crack appeared in Kenya’s soil in 2018

last time the word Africa Signs of movement appeared in the east in 2018, when a rocky crater for several kilometers cut through some roads in Narok County, Kenya. Although it wasn’t entirely clear whether the rift had anything to do with the tectonic plates that define the Great Rift.

It is difficult to attribute the appearance of these ruptures in the earth to the Great Rift in East Africa, since its deep origins are not well understood, and the movements occur very slowly.