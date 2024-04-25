Cuba grants Uganda the rotating presidency of the G77 + China

Cuba today handed over the rotating presidency of the Group of 77 + China to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, during the opening of the third South Summit of that bloc in Kampala.

“It was a source of pride and honor for Cuba to chair the G77 + China for the first time,” Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes, representing his country, said during his opening remarks at the Speke Convention Center hosting the meeting. In the south of the Ugandan capital.

“Cuba will always support the defense of unity within our rich diversity, and united for the legitimate interests of our people, we will be stronger and our voice will be heard,” Valdés added.

The Cuban Vice President stressed that Uganda “will always be able to count on Cuba’s full support, wishing it the greatest success.”

In his first speech as the new acting Chairman of the G77+China, Museveni recalled the slogan of this summit, “Leaving no one behind.”

“We meet at a time when developing countries continue to face multiple global challenges that undermine our national and collective efforts to achieve sustainable development and our national development aspirations,” the Ugandan President said.

Museveni lamented that progress towards achieving the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development “falls short of the expectations of developing countries.”

Like Valdes, the Ugandan president also called for the unity of the group “to ensure the achievement of a just and equitable international economic order.”

The African President added: “In order to leave no one behind, we must, as a group, remain united in our demand that the international community support developing countries in confronting global challenges, in particular poverty, hunger, the digital divide and climate change.”

The Kampala summit, which will conclude on Monday, aims to give new impetus to South-South cooperation and define the position of the G77 countries + China on international crises.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also participates in the forum. On behalf of China, Liu Guozhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Vice Premier of the State Council, is attending.

The G77 + China is considered the largest alliance of countries in the Global South and includes 134 countries, including the Asian giant. The group, which was established in June 1964 with the participation of 77 developing countries as signatories, seeks to be a platform for countries of the Global South to advance their collective economic interests and improve their ability to negotiate jointly with other blocs of countries.

The Second Summit of the G77 + South China was held in Qatar from June 14 to 16, 2005.

