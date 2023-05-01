America estimates 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since December | News

According to Kirby, about 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since December, half of them mercenaries from the Wagner and Wagner Group. Most of them got out of Russian prisons.

The United States denounced this months ago Wagner recruits prisoners from Russian prisonsincluding some with serious illnesses or other health problems who die at a higher rate on the battlefield.

In addition to the 20,000 killed, 80,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded since December, according to Kirby.

The disclosure of this US intelligence comes after the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Sunday that Only 94 soldiers died.

Kirby refused to disclose the number of Ukrainian soldiers who have been wounded or killed since December, citing this The United States has never publicized these figures, trying to morally prop up Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to launch a counter-offensive soon to take back the Russian-occupied parts of the country.

