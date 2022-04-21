An ambitious expansion plan for Jumbo Tours in the US | travel agency news

Jumbo Tours Group (JTG) has opened offices in New York and Miami following the recent formation of Jumbo Tours USA. Mallorcan’s two new offices mark the beginning of an ambitious expansion plan in the US that will continue with the opening of an office in Las Vegas (VECI and Logitravel launched their upcoming agency with Jumbo Tours).

Through JT USA, it will provide its customers with a wide range of services in the United States such as personal assistance, transfers, excursions, circuits, hotel reservations or show tickets, among others. In this way, one of the most sought-after destinations has been integrated into the various distribution channels of Dubai Media City and for this it has the latest technological applications to offer this wide range of services to travel agents.

This project is headed by Jonatan Casacoberta, who was responsible for the start-up, not only from the legal and corporate side, but also for the organization and operational resources. In addition, his responsibility will be to direct all JTG activities in America.

These new offices are added to existing offices in Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cape Verde, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Cuba. Janice Martinez, CEO of Jumbo Tours Spain, explains that landing in the US is “something we’ve been working on for a long time, evaluating different scenarios and formulas”.

“For the past two years, we have worked internally to create the product and prepare the teams, so that JTG USA’s launch is 100% efficient and up and running from day one, ensuring quality standards, competitiveness, and destination knowledge that JTG offers in all countries of the world in which it is located,” he adds.