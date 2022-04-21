BTS will be returning to the US, when and why? | Billboard Music Awards | bangtan | MRI | Jungkook | fifth | Jane | Jimin | J hope | Suga | K-pop | idol | TDEX | | Lights

btsSouth Korea group k popthey will resume their rest in South Korea After partying at Las vigas Meanwhile, they will focus on the new album they hope to release on June 10, 2022. According to K-media, the famous barrier is planning to return to the United States for the Billboard Music Awards, which will be held on Sunday, May 15, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena located in Las Vegas. The facilities where the tests were also conducted. Grammy 2022.

After obtaining permission to dance on stage at Las Vegas concert dates, BTS has returned to South Korea. First, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook Wei disembarked, arriving at Incheon International Airport on April 19, and finally, RM joined them in the early hours of April 20. Kim Namjoon had extended his stay a little longer in the US due to issues outstanding on his schedule.

On April 13, Billboard shared this tweet/statement inviting the public to tune in to the show:

BTS will attend the BBMA’s or Billboard Music Awards 2022 and according to South Korean media reports, that is, on Sunday, May 15, they will attend the award ceremony. There are even rumors about Bangtan’s live performance; Nothing has been confirmed. What is certain is that BTS has received 7 nominations thanks to their singles “Butter”, “Dance Permission” and “My Universe”.

BTS has so far won 9 Billboard Awards in previous festivals. This year he competes with winning 7 awards; BTS has been nominated for the following categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards:

Best duo or group

Best Rock Song with “My Konifi” by Coldplay

Billboard’s Best International Artist (excluding USA)

Billboard’s Top Global Single (Except US) with “Butter”

best selling artist

Best-selling single with “Butter” and “Permission to Dance”

Finally, we share with you the confirmed performances for the May 15th concert: