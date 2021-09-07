Blinken: The United States and the Taliban seek to facilitate additional flights

27 mins ago Leland Griffith
Doha, Qatar –

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday that the State Department is working in coordination with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people trying to leave Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US military and diplomatic forces.

Blinken, who appeared Tuesday at a news conference with senior Qatari diplomats and defense officials, said the United States had been in contact with the Taliban in the “last few hours” to arrange additional charter flights from the Afghan capital.

The official said the Taliban offered guarantees of safe passage to those seeking to leave Afghanistan without proper travel documents. He stressed that the United States will make the Taliban fulfill its obligations.

Blinken said the United States believes there are “about 100” US citizens still in Afghanistan and seeking to leave the country. The State Department earlier said the number ranged from 100 to 200 people.

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are visiting Qatar to thank the country for helping to cross the tens of thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country on August 15.

More Stories

Crazy qualifiers: Initial ban on FIFA broadcasts in Uganda – Mali

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Hurricane Larry Live: Which States of Mexico and the United States were Affected? This is your way

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Extra newspaper – Ugandan building collapses

1 day ago Leland Griffith

At least three dead in Ugandan building collapse

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Labor Day 2021: Labor Day in the US: When is it celebrated, why is it a holiday and who rests?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Stunning mansion worth 250 million dollars sold for zero dollars in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Blinken: The United States and the Taliban seek to facilitate additional flights

27 mins ago Leland Griffith

‘Blue Bayou’: Justin Chun looks for a change in his life in this exclusive trailer

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Canadian teenager Fernandez sparks football at the US Open

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The United States negotiated with the Taliban the departure of four North American citizens from Afghanistan

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The science of happiness

5 hours ago Mia Thompson