BTS’s return to the stage; Announces 4 concerts in the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Mexico City /

After actually participating in Global Citizen Live and releasing a song in collaboration with bad playK-pop sensation BTS announced their return to the stage with a series of Face-to-face concerts in the United States.

The band will perform live at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, for 4 days: 27 and 28 November, and 1 and 2 December. This is under the title Permission to dance on stage, He announced his representative agency.

He assures that this will be First live performances performed by the barrier Since his last show in Seoul in 2019; Since then, they haven’t performed live – they’ve canceled the tour Soul Map – sOr the covid-19 health crisis.

Los Angeles dates tickets It will be available on Ticketmaster You can find more information on this topic at Weverse fan community.

It will be sold to the public October 9, next. Although people who have Fan club membership can pre-purchase tickets By following a series of steps. The cost of tickets is estimated between One thousand and eight thousand Mexican pesos.

Also, before these dates, BTS will be holding a virtual concert on October 24.

yhc

