Mark Milley: US general says Donald Trump never intended to attack China | Globalism

Chief of the Joint Staff of United State, General Mark MillieOn Tuesday, he confirmed that he would invite his Chinese counterparts at the end of his mandate Donald Trump They sought to “de-escalate” the tension with Beijing and that the former US president never wanted to attack China.

“I know, I’m sure, Chief trump I had no intention of attacking the Chinese.”, She said Milli At a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

My job at the time was to stop the escalation. My message was consistent: keep calm, stability and de-escalation. We will not attack them,” pointed out.

calls between Milli His Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, was first revealed in the book “Danger,” by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

The first call was on October 30, four days before the US presidential election. The second was on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol to avoid ratification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Some Republican lawmakers accused Milley of overstepping his authority and asked him to resign.

In his testimony Tuesday before the Senators, Milli He defended his actions and said the calls were coordinated by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and then his acting successor, Christopher Miller.

“The specific purpose of the October and January calls resulted from intelligence that made us believe that the Chinese were concerned about an attack by the United States.”, She said Milli.

“These military contacts at the highest levels are essential to the security of the United States in order to dismantle military operations, manage crises, and prevent wars between great powers armed with nuclear weapons,” he said.

“At no time did I try to change or influence the process, usurp power, or put myself in the chain of command,” he said. Milli.

He added, “I firmly believe in civilian control of the armed forces as a basic fundamental principle of this republic and I am committed to ensuring that the armed forces stay away from domestic politics.”

After excerpts from the book were published on September 15, President Biden renewed his confidence in the general Milli.

