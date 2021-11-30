Canada, USA and MLS growth: ‘It would be great if they both qualified for the World Cup’

FCount six matches to finish CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Canada and the United States in the top two, which is a testament to the growth of MLS and football in North America.

Greg Berhalter, Who stated before taking over as coach of the United States in the league that he wanted to see Canada in Qatar 2022.

“It’s great to be in the middle of this. Having been associated with MLS, I had to watch a lot of Canadians grow up and develop as players. It’s fun to see. Compete with Toronto, Vancouver, see players in other teams Tells you about the progress made by MLS, US Soccer y Canada Soccer. It would be great if they both qualify for the World Cup, you will be the best.” Announced in an episode American football podcast Posted on Tuesday.

The United States will live up to Canada in the second match of the January match window, but now Berhalter’s priority is El Salvador.

“We are fully focused on the next match, is our formula. When in the first window we talked about earning 9 points and it was all nonsense, We realized that the next match was the most important.”

The United States will meet Bosnia in December in a friendly match that Berhalter sees as a game with two clear goals, especially for MLS players.

“If we’re going to use MLS players for the playoffs in January, we have to keep them active. Ricardo Pepe, Jess Ferreira, other players whose teams did not make it to the playoffs The last time they played Jamaica. That was a long time ago, and we need them to stay active. The goal is to keep training and keep fit and We’ll also see some players we haven’t seen yet, merging them. They are two targets for this camp.”