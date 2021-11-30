How students can find their dream job

How to find and attract your dream job? Advice from professionals.

Dream job – myth or reality

Is there even a “dream job,” or is it a phantom myth that you should put out of your mind and start looking for a real job? It all depends on what you mean by it. Most likely, you want to:

Do something you’re interested in;

enjoy your work;

work in a comfortable environment (including a cordial working relationship with colleagues and a loyal boss);

invest a minimum of effort and time;

have a decent income;

have a lot of free time for personal life;

expect a measure of stability;

ideally work to a timetable you have set for yourself and can change it at any time.

If you like, add the possibility of working remotely and something else to your liking.

Is there a job that meets all these criteria? Hypothetically, it could exist. Even if there is, the chances of finding such a job are slim to none. Likely, one or more of the items will not meet your expectations.

If the work is interesting and the team is friendly, you may not be satisfied with the salary. And if the remuneration is satisfactory, you will have to work hard and diligently (often overtime), forgetting about personal life.

So let the “dream job” remain a dream, as it should be. And we’re going to talk about how to find a job that suits you. One that allows you to fulfill yourself and to do what you’re passionate about.

The main signs of a “decent” job

One of the misconceptions about finding suitable employment is the myth that you can make hobbies into work. After all, what can be better than to spend all day doing what you like and get money for it? So, for example, if a student likes English, he can work in essay writing service or even become a tutor. But it’s not that simple. Let’s say you like cakes. But if it’s your job to eat cake five days a week for eight hours straight, you’ll soon hate it. It’s the same with hobbies. It’s one thing to do for your soul when you have the desire and the inspiration. It’s another thing when it becomes your responsibility.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t look for work in a field that you enjoy. But be prepared that much of what you do will be a chore, and all that euphoria will be gone.

The main mistake many job seekers make is to look for a ” decent” job on the basis of its content, based on its prestige or high pay. Practice shows that it is preferable to look for it according to the conditions and the content can be different.

There are six basic criteria for the ideal job:

a job that you are passionate about.

a job that benefits others.

a job where you are the most competent.

a good relationship with others.

a job that fits your lifestyle.

minimal disadvantages.

A job that you are passionate about

To feel fulfilled in your job, financial compensation isn’t as important as the interest in what you do. Think about the fact that someone is willing to pay money for having an interesting time and you, on the other hand, also earn from it!

Work that helps other people

Statistical surveys show that people who help others are generally satisfied with their lives. These include charitable work, volunteer work, and work that is meaningful to society (medicine, pedagogy, rescue services, etc.).

Professions that benefit the world around you seem more meaningful and evoke a sense of meaning in life, bring satisfaction, reduce the tendency to become depressed, and make the person who is giving happier.

The job you are most competent at

One of the conditions for life satisfaction is a sense of pride in one’s achievements. And meaningful achievements in your profession can only be achieved by being fully competent in what you do. When you are competent, you are confident in yourself and your decisions, you can be most helpful in your workplace.

When choosing a job that suits you, make sure you know your area of expertise. At least you should have the prerequisites to become competent in it. Think about what you’ve always been good at.

Good relationships at work

If your boss constantly puts the other employees in a bad mood and your colleagues seem to be conspiring to drive you out, you are unlikely to derive any satisfaction from your work. A pleasant environment in the workplace is one of the most important requirements for a fulfilling life.

It is not necessary to sympathize with all your colleagues, it is enough to establish friendly relations with two or three colleagues and find common points of intersection with them. The most important sign of a good environment is the ability to rely on the support and mutual assistance in times of need.

A job that suits your lifestyle

Do you have enough time for yourself, your hobbies, your family and friends? Does your work allow you to fulfill your plans and dreams? You don’t have to be completely fulfilled at work, you don’t have to dedicate your whole life to it. It is enough if your work pleases you, gives you a necessary income, and leaves you free time for your personal life and self-realization in another field of activity. It can be volunteering, sports, traveling, or creative work.

Minimal disadvantages

To enjoy work, it is not only important that all of the above conditions are present, but also that there are no negative factors that can make work unwelcome. These might include:

unstable employment;

inadequate pay, from your point of view;

too much overtime, which can lead to overwork and health problems, including stress;

working far away from home.

In the presence of such factors, any advantages of the job (including high pay) can be diminished. When applying for a job, try to rule out as many factors as are unacceptable to you in advance.

