China conducted amphibious exercises off Taiwan after US senators visited the island

Chinese exercises against Taiwan, in a screenshot from a video posted by the military on social media

The Chinese army conducted an amphibious landing exercise in waters near Taiwan, in a new example of the growing aggression of a system Xi Jinping against the independent island that China considers part of its territory.

The exercise was carried out by the 72nd Group of the People’s Liberation Army. As reported on the WeChat social network by the Eastern Theater Command of the Army. The maneuvers included naval exercises with the Air Force Transport amphibious vehicles and perform assault landing In unspecified waters in the south of the province Fujianin front of the island.

As part of the exercise, Wheeled amphibious armored vehicles entered the dock of amphibious landing ships, which then sailed to a targeted marine area where the vehicles left the ship and headed toward the shore, according to video images released by the command.

A separate report from the state broadcaster CCTV On Monday, he said that during training, Army Group 72 Explore the tactics of emergency loading, long distance transportation, and beach assault In difficult situations at sea, the amphibious combat support capabilities of the troops increased.

Doing excercise, The landing ships carried different types of equipmentIncluding tracked armored vehicles, wheeled off-road assault vehicles and trucks, as specified CCTV.

Chinese maneuvers took place After three US lawmakers stopped in Taipei on SundayWhere did they announce it? Washington donates 750,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to TaiwanFacing the re-emergence of fascism.

US delegation in Taiwan (Reuters). Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Dan Sullivan (R-Akanic) and Chris Coons (D), welcome Taiwanese Chancellor Joseph Wu and Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (Central News Agency via Reuters)

The visit angered the Chinese regime, who said It could encourage “separatist forces” on the island.

Beijing considers democratic, self-governing Taiwan a part of its territory that will one day be seized, by force if necessary, and it is It infuriates any diplomatic attempt to recognize it as an independent country.

In this context , Taiwan accuses China of obstructing its efforts to secure vaccines, saying it is part of Beijing’s ongoing campaign to isolate the island.

Chinese President Xi Jinping increases his aggression on the island (Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rollins/File)

In the face of Chinese attempts chief US diplomacy Anthony Blink He said on Monday that the United States would soon begin discussing a trade deal with Taiwan., which also caused Beijing’s reaction.

Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 to recognize Beijing as the sole official representative of the Republic of China.

But The United States is still Taiwan’s strongest ally And its main supplier of weapons.

“Taiwan must have the means to defend itself,” He reiterated, especially in light of the prevailing concern about “increasing aggression” by Beijing with its policy towards the island. Anthony Blink Monday.

