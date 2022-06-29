Colombia will play a second friendly match in the United States against Guatemala

The Colombian Football Federation has confirmed that a new friendly match will be held in the United States. Photo: FCF

The Colombian national team will strive to make the most of the FIFA dates To hold some friendly matches and in this way be able to give some minutes to the new Argentine coach, Nestor Lorenzo. Given his absence from the Qatar World Cup 2022, the national team is already thinking about its near future in the upcoming qualifiers, where the goal is clear, to qualify for the World Cup again.

The Colombian Football Federation recently confirmed that the Colombian national team I have already arranged everything with the Mexican national team To play a friendly match in the United States. The duel will be played in September in Santa Clara, but a few minutes ago they confirmed a new duel, this time in New Jersey and it will take place before the match with the “trio”.

The match will be against the Guatemalan national team It will take place on September 23 at the Red Bull Arena. The French Football Federation confirmed that “the Colombian national football team will play a second friendly match on the next FIFA date, which will be held in September. The match will be against its counterpart from Guatemala in New Jersey, in the United States.”

In this way, in its passage through the soil of North America, The Colombian national team will have the opportunity to play two matches that serve as preparation for the start of the qualifiers in 2023. And that coach Nestor Lorenzo will take charge of the team and keep a close eye on the many players that could make up the team in the coming months.

– September 24 – Columbia vs. Guatemala | New Jersey (USA) – Red Bull Arena | Unspecified time

– September 27 – Columbia vs. Mexico | Santa Clara (USA) – Levis Stadium | Unspecified time

The last time Colombia played against Guatemala That was on February 7, 2013 In a friendly match held at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, United States. This duel was a preparation for Jose Nestor Pekerman’s team, which won 4-1. That night, Jackson Martinez scored two goals, and Abel Aguilar scored the third and final goal scored by Luis Fernando Morel. Jose Contreras discounted competitor.

These teams met five times, Four times in friendly duels and once in the Gold Cup, the first time was in 1946 and the Colombian team won 4-2, then in 1950 Guatemala beat Tricolor 2-0. In 2003 they met again, but this time in the Gold Cup and that match ended 1-1 and the Central American team won on penalties. Two years later, they were facing each other in another warm-up match and the match ended in a 1-1 draw, the last time in 2013, Pekerman’s team won 4-1.

