€200,000 allocated to combat the Ebola outbreak in Uganda

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The European Union €200,000 mobilized to help the Ugandan Red Cross respond to the outbreak Ebola The European Commission announced on September 20, which has already left more than 40 people dead in the country, the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is how the European Union responds to the urgent request for assistance launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Uganda announced on September 20 an outbreak Ebola After confirming a case in Mubindi district (center), where a 24-year-old man died from illness Which causes this virus after being infected with the unusual strain coming from Sudan.

This strain is not only less transmissible but also has a lower mortality rate (between 40% and 100%) than the Zaire strain (70%-100%).

It might interest you

There is currently no approved vaccine against this strain from Sudan, unlike the vaccine from Zaire, which is registered in world epidemics. illness In the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country that on September 24 declared the end of the latest outbreak of the disease Ebola.

Countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Somalia are on alert to prevent a possible spread of the virus.

Reliable, trustworthy and easy. Multimedia news agency in Spanish.

More Stories

The United States Was Not Surprised by Jair Bolsonaro’s Vote – 10/04/2022

12 hours ago Leland Griffith

“Ian”, the latest live news | Biden insists Ian may be “one of the most devastating hurricanes in US history” | international

4 days ago Leland Griffith

United States: Florida, devastated by Hurricane “Ian”

5 days ago Leland Griffith

East African Community calls on member states to take precautions against Ebola outbreak

5 days ago Leland Griffith

Maria Camila Osorio arrived in the United States and trained with Chicharito Hernandez at LA Galaxy

6 days ago Leland Griffith

The new Ebola outbreak: This is how Uganda confronts infection | world | Dr..

7 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

➤ Visual Challenge Now 2022 | Today, only one accurate person determines the answer: Where is the missing hour? | Facebook | Challenge | puzzle | Mexico | MX | Mexico

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan and the United States hold joint exercises after North Korean missile launch

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

James Rodriguez will return to training with Olympiacos: when will his next match be

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Overwatch 2 free: release date, time, minimum and recommended requirements for PC

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

€200,000 allocated to combat the Ebola outbreak in Uganda

4 hours ago Leland Griffith