FIFA World Cup 2022 – News – Okello: “We have a good chance of qualifying this time”
- Alain Okello ended up in the Algerian league and is aspiring to play in Europe
- He made his mark early on with the Ugandan national team and Kampala City
- Southern promising dreams of his country qualifying for the World Cup
Alan Okello starred early in the Ugandan League with Kampala City. After joining his quarry at the age of fifteen, he made his debut with the first team a year later, and in the 2016-2017 season, he participated in the Confederation Cup. During his three years defending the colors of Kampala City, Okello scored a goal 39 goals in 112 matchesThis made him a desirable player for many North African clubs, some of them from Morocco and Egypt.
Despite the economic appeal of some of the performances, Okello chose Paradou Sporting Club, an Algerian team that he enjoys A good reputation among European clubs thanks to its prestigious academy. There, many players who won, after leaving for Europe, the 2019 African Cup of Nations with Algeria, such as Youssef Atal and Hisham Boudaoui, the French duo of Nice, or Ramy Bensbeni, Borussia Monchengladbach defender, were formed.
FIFA.com The rising Ugandan soccer star asked why he chose Paradou AC. He answered, “My dream is to play in Europe, like any player born in Africa.” “I could have picked another destination, but Paradou is the Algerian team that sold the most players to Europe, and one of the best clubs in Africa in that regard. In the past two years, their managers have transferred three players, and I am working hard to be one of the next to join me.” European League. “
As an Anglophone player, Okello had it Initial difficulties In a country where people mainly speak Arabic and French. “When I arrived in Algeria, it was difficult for me, as I had to adapt to the playing style and overcome the language barrier. But now, things started to improve. I learned some words and studied the language, so now I can communicate with my classmates. But at the beginning I could not speak and did not understand anything. “
“So I am in an ideal situation: I am an essential part of my team, I feel good on the field and I can gain great confidence in myself. The Algerian League is really a professional league unlike what I played in before. This allows you to develop very quickly, and also opens up for you.” The gates of Europe, “he adds.
Balanced group
Uganda It has not been rated before For the FIFA World Cup, however This time it went to a balanced group, along with Mali, Kenya and Rwanda. Okello abounds in his upcoming challenges with Uganda: “Before qualifying for the World Cup, we must first play the final qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations. Therefore, we will have to work hard to ensure our participation in the continental event. After that, we will be able to focus on the dream of achieving the World Cup ticket.” .
Regarding his group rivals, the Paradou star highlights: “Our opponents are strong. We have already played with Mali and Rwanda. They are good teams and it will not be easy to come first in the group.”
“It’s a good group for Uganda; a balanced group,” he adds. Mali qualified for the last African Cup of Nations and Kenya as well. Only Rwanda was not in Egypt 2019. This group gives us many possibilities to reach the World Cup. “
Dream World Cup
Okello appears Very optimistic Regarding the World Cup qualifying phase, where he wants to please millions of Ugandans: “If we qualify for the World Cup, We will have fulfilled the dream of all the people of Uganda. We will do our best together to fulfill this dream. “
“I am one of the youngest players in the national team, and there are many good players on the team. We have Strong team I am proud to represent my country. It’s a great opportunity for me, and I’m delighted to be part of this adventure. I can’t say the team depends only on me, because we are a united group. If we work hard and every one of us is moving in the same direction, we will achieve our goals. “
Who is the model Okello in world football? “Before I was a fan of Iniesta, and now I really like Lionel Messi. But in my opinion, the best player at the moment is Kevin De Bruyne.
Did you know…?
Prior to joining Paradou, Okello was named Uganda Player of the Year 2019, after a very successful season with Kampala City.