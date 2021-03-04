FIFA World Cup 2022 – News – Okello: “We have a good chance of qualifying this time”

Alain Okello ended up in the Algerian league and is aspiring to play in Europe

He made his mark early on with the Ugandan national team and Kampala City

Southern promising dreams of his country qualifying for the World Cup

Alan Okello starred early in the Ugandan League with Kampala City. After joining his quarry at the age of fifteen, he made his debut with the first team a year later, and in the 2016-2017 season, he participated in the Confederation Cup. During his three years defending the colors of Kampala City, Okello scored a goal 39 goals in 112 matchesThis made him a desirable player for many North African clubs, some of them from Morocco and Egypt.

Despite the economic appeal of some of the performances, Okello chose Paradou Sporting Club, an Algerian team that he enjoys A good reputation among European clubs thanks to its prestigious academy. There, many players who won, after leaving for Europe, the 2019 African Cup of Nations with Algeria, such as Youssef Atal and Hisham Boudaoui, the French duo of Nice, or Ramy Bensbeni, Borussia Monchengladbach defender, were formed.

FIFA.com The rising Ugandan soccer star asked why he chose Paradou AC. He answered, “My dream is to play in Europe, like any player born in Africa.” “I could have picked another destination, but Paradou is the Algerian team that sold the most players to Europe, and one of the best clubs in Africa in that regard. In the past two years, their managers have transferred three players, and I am working hard to be one of the next to join me.” European League. “

As an Anglophone player, Okello had it Initial difficulties In a country where people mainly speak Arabic and French. “When I arrived in Algeria, it was difficult for me, as I had to adapt to the playing style and overcome the language barrier. But now, things started to improve. I learned some words and studied the language, so now I can communicate with my classmates. But at the beginning I could not speak and did not understand anything. “

“So I am in an ideal situation: I am an essential part of my team, I feel good on the field and I can gain great confidence in myself. The Algerian League is really a professional league unlike what I played in before. This allows you to develop very quickly, and also opens up for you.” The gates of Europe, “he adds.