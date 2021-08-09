Fires: images of devastation in different parts of the United States, Russia and Greece

15 mins ago Leland Griffith
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Reuters

explained,

Smoke and orange sky over a road near Greenville, California.

The sky turned orange and smoke scattered over the landscapes in different parts of the world.

Large wildfires are affecting parts of the United States, Russia, and Greece.

A massive fire in the north California In the United States, hundreds of homes were destroyed and plumes of smoke spread throughout the region.

Moreover, a series of wildfires in Siberia It destroyed thousands of hectares in one of the coldest regions on the planet Earth.

More Stories

A Few Amazing Facts About PlayStation 2 You Probably Didn’t Know

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei wins the 5000m, claims his first Olympic title – Prensa Libre

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Nigeria: From hitting the US to a donut in Tokyo

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States, three-time Olympic champion

1 day ago Leland Griffith

What is Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code?

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Tree shortages affect health and quality of life in Latino neighborhoods in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fires: images of devastation in different parts of the United States, Russia and Greece

15 mins ago Leland Griffith

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The dream team secures an Olympic title

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Greece’s wildfires: In tears and despair, thousands are evacuated

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A Few Amazing Facts About PlayStation 2 You Probably Didn’t Know

3 hours ago Leo Adkins