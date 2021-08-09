Fires: images of devastation in different parts of the United States, Russia and Greece

Drafting

image source, Reuters explained, Smoke and orange sky over a road near Greenville, California.

The sky turned orange and smoke scattered over the landscapes in different parts of the world.

Large wildfires are affecting parts of the United States, Russia, and Greece.

A massive fire in the north California In the United States, hundreds of homes were destroyed and plumes of smoke spread throughout the region.

Moreover, a series of wildfires in Siberia It destroyed thousands of hectares in one of the coldest regions on the planet Earth.

While the Greek fires were on the island Evia They caused thousands of people to leave their homes and moved them to safe places.

California

Firefighters continue to fight wildfires in Northern California that have become In the second largest country in the country’s history.

image source, Reuters explained, Greenville resident Ken Donnell regrets losing his job after the fire.

The Dixie Fire, which began on July 13, has already devastated nearly all of Greenville’s historic district and authorities warn it could take weeks to contain.

There are at least 11 major wildfires in the state.

image source, Reuters explained, The Grenfell city sign was melted down by the Dixie fire in California.

image source, Reuters explained, A whirlwind of hot ash moves through wildfires burning in the Santa Barbara Hills, California.

The Dixie Fire destroyed more than 187,369 hectares and is the second largest after the August Fire last year, which destroyed more than 400,000 hectares.

Three people are missing, thousands and more have been evacuated 5000 firefighters They are working to put out the historic fire.

“We’re seeing fire activity that even seasoned firefighters haven’t seen in their careers,” Edwin Zuniga, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), told The Washington Post.

According to the National Interagency Center (NIFC), there are wildfires in 15 states across the country.

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “We have to realize that these are weather-induced wildfires.”

Climate change increases the risk of a hot, dry climate that is likely to fuel wildfires.

Isla Evia

Forest fires ravage the Greek island of Evia, with strong winds carrying flames towards the cities.

more than 2,000 people have been evacuated From the island, many are by ferry.

Giannis Kuntzias, mayor of Esteaia in the northern part of Evia, told local news: “It’s too late, The area was destroyed.”

image source, Reuters explained, Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Evia due to the fires.

Several wildfires have hit the country in recent days, among them one in one of the northern suburbs of Athens.

Greece is experiencing its hottest heat wave in 30 years, with temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius. Hot, dry weather is likely to start wildfires.

Turkey is also battling a series of wildfires, which have been described as the worst in the country’s history.

Eight people were killed and thousands forced to flee their homes.

image source, Reuters explained, Smoke and orange sky on the Greek island of Evia.

Siberia

The situation in the north of Russia is also worrying.

Several fires have hit the outskirts of Yakutsk for weeks.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 11 forest fires covering an area of ​​more than 50,000 hectares in Yakutia were extinguished in just 24 hours.

Yakutia, which borders the Arctic Ocean and is One of the coldest regions on the planetBut it has seen an average annual temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius since the early 20th century, two degrees higher than the planet’s average, and this summer it has recorded several days with a record temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

While it is difficult to link individual fires directly to climate change, global warming is increasing the likelihood of fires as severe and prolonged droughts dry up to create ideal conditions for fires, experts told AFP.