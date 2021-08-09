What should I buy ground coffee or beans?

I’ve already written an entire article dedicated to the differences between ground coffee and coffee beans. You can go read it if you’re interested. Here I am focusing on ground coffee and together we will see that there are advantages to buying ground coffee, but there are some disadvantages that you should be aware of.

Benefits of ground coffee

The main advantage of ground coffee is that it is ready to use. No doubt to ask, just take a few spoons of ground coffee and put it in your coffee machine. It couldn’t be simpler.

In addition to being easy to use, it is also very fast. It only takes a few seconds to start preparing your coffee. Unlike coffee beans, which you have to grind first.

Moreover, with ground coffee, you do not need to buy a coffee grinder.

After that, the grind will usually be the perfect size to extract the coffee. In fact, if you buy, for example, ground coffee for a filter coffee maker, then it is designed to exactly match the water flow of the filter coffee maker.

Disadvantages of buying already ground coffee

However, there are limits to this, especially for making espresso, as you will need to have a more or less fine grind depending on your machine. If the grind size is not ideal for your machine, you will have to play with other aspects of the preparation, such as stuffing the ground coffee into the filter holder.

After focusing on the grind size, it is also important to talk about the freshness of the coffee. And yes, ground coffee is considered less “freshness” than coffee beans. We are not talking about the freshness of roasting but of the grinding. In fact, freshly ground coffee will always be better than ground coffee hours, days, or even weeks before your coffee is brewed.

The main disadvantage of ground coffee is that it quickly loses its flavor qualities, compared to last minute ground coffee.

Some coffee lovers will tell you that not grinding your coffee before tasting it is sacrosanct. For my part, I’m more measured because not everyone has the desire or patience to brew their coffee from the ground up. Simple and instant coffee, without fuss, suitable for the majority of people. You just have to realize that already purchased coffee can’t taste as good as if you were buying it from the beans.

