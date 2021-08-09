Uganda sees killings, human rights abuses during COVID-19 lockdown

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has revealed that 40 cases of human rights violations, including deaths, were recorded during the recent 42-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19.

At least five people have reportedly been killed by the military and police while following COVID-19 guidelines.

“The recorded cases include complaints of torture and detention for more than 48 hours by the security services,” Idah Nakiganda, an official with the authority, said in a statement.

Nakiganda confirmed that the central region, which includes the country’s capital, Kampala, recorded 20 cases of total violations.

Among the dead were teacher Eric Mutasega; Robert Sinyonga, who was assassinated on 7 July in the eastern Ugandan city of Jinja; Asma Lubega, who was killed on 28 July in Kampala, and a 9-year-old girl killed in the Butaliga district of eastern Uganda.

Although a partial lockdown remains in place, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni eased restrictions that ran from June 16 to July 30, allowing some sectors of the economy to resume operations after a steady rate decline. 22% to 8%.

According to the Ugandan Ministry of Health, the East African country has so far recorded 94,904 cases of coronavirus and 2,752 related deaths, with 87,633 recoveries. Only 1.15 million people out of a population of 44 million have been vaccinated.

* Maria Paula Trevigno contributed to this note.

