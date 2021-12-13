Harris announces private investments in Central America | United State

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced commitments of $1.2 billion from international companies to support the economies and social infrastructure of Central American nations, as part of her efforts to combat what the White House describes as “root causes.” Immigration to the United States.

President Joe Biden in March tasked Harris with working to counter the social, political and economic forces driving immigrants and asylum seekers into the United States, including many who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

Harris appealed in May to the private sector to seek investments in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, in an effort to improve stability and opportunity in those countries. Monday’s announcement added to that “call to action,” as the vice president announced new commitments and urged other companies to continue their investments.

Among the new initiatives announced Monday are the Nespresso project to support coffee growers in Honduras and El Salvador, Microsoft’s plan to connect millions of people to the Internet, and a $100 million commitment to the MasterCard region to boost digital payments and e-commerce.