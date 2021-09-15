How do Mexicans celebrate September 15 and 16 in the United States?

Find out about the celebrations that will be in the country

NSNS September 15 and 16 are important dates For Mexicans it is Independence Day which is celebrated. employment The United States is the second country in which most Mexicans live. This celebration does not go unnoticed by the citizens who have taken their traditions to different states of the country.

In addition, this date marks the beginning of Spanish Heritage Month in United States and this ends on October 15th.

Although the most popular holiday in society is May 5, September 15 and 16 are also gaining importance among Latinos, and this is the case in 51 consulates of the country organize celebrations and parades They even make their own cry of independence.

In California, there is a celebration of Independence cry In Rancho Las Flores Park. In Texas, events are organized in Lone Star Park From Arlington, at Fort Worth Great Plaza in Dallas. In Georgia, a celebration is held in Plaza Vista From Atlanta with Mexican bands presenting. in Chicago Parade in La Villetta.

Although there are celebrations all over the country, Independence Day is not considered a public holiday in the United States. On the other hand, today September 15th marks the independence of five countries Central America: Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua; On the eighteenth of Chile.

As part of the importance of the Hispanic community in the United States, Since 1988, Spanish Heritage Month has been celebrated. It seeks to learn about history and traditions and contribute to American society and culture.

Throughout the month, there are events, celebrations and art performances In the various states where the highest concentration of Latinos is concentrated, as well as a special celebration with President Joe Biden.

On the other hand, the sports leagues The United States is making initiatives To help the Spanish community.