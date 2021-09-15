A Mexican mother reunites her daughter, 14 years after she was kidnapped

Miami.- a Mexican mother He was reunited with his daughter last Friday 14 years after the minor was kidnapped from her Florida home thanks to a letter the young woman sent him from Mexico across the social networks.

This week, Claremont police celebrated the closure of the case that began in September 2007 with the kidnapping of Jacqueline Hernandez, who at the time was a 6-year-old girl who lived with her mother, Angelica Fences Salgado, in this town in the center. from Florida.

The victim’s father, Pablo Henri Hernandez, has an “current” arrest warrant as a suspect in the minor’s kidnapping, Sergeant Irene Razzo, of the Clermont Police Department, told EFE on Tuesday.

According to a 2007 Florida Department of Law Enforcement warning, the “alleged” kidnapper was her father, who was to take her to Mexico.

Claremont police explained that at the beginning of September, the Mexican called them to tell them that a woman who said she was her daughter had contacted her via social networks to meet at the border with Mexico.

Clermont police said the woman told him she was in Mexico and asked to meet her at the US entry point in Laredo, Texas, on September 10.

Federal, state, and local authorities coordinated a plan to “intercept” and identify the alleged victim.

On the afternoon of September 10, the mother-daughter, now 19, was reunited 14 years after she was kidnapped from her home.

Clermont police confirmed, based on documents provided by various agencies, “that they have determined that the woman is indeed Jacqueline Hernandez, who was kidnapped from her mother in 2007.”

Claremont authorities stated in detail that this reunification was possible thanks to the cooperation of the federal and private authorities Florida and Texas, including Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Laredo Police Department and the Orange County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.

“This is an excellent example of what can be achieved when many law enforcement agencies and their communities work together collaboratively and maintain open lines of communication,” said Charles Broadway, Claremort Police Chief.

He explained that different agencies in different provinces and states were able to create a “force multiplier” to reunite the victim with her mother.

agv