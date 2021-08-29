Hurricane Ida: “extremely dangerous” storm makes landfall in southern United States

Drafting

August 29, 2021, 03:51 GMT 2 hour update

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall in the United States on Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 240 km/h, one of the largest to have entered the south of the country.

synchronized arrival accurately In remembrance destructive Hurricane Katrina About New Orleans 16 years ago.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that A “very dangerous” hurricane made landfall near Port FortuneLouisiana, Sunday noon.

Being a Category 4 out of 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, it is strong enough to cause serious damage to buildings, trees, and power lines.

In some places, storms can reach 4.8 meters, leaving parts of the lower Louisiana coast underwater.

Wind Ida was on land Plus capacitor who – which These are from Hurricane Katrina Category 3, which destroyed much of New Orleans in 2005.

Images broadcast by local channel WWLT showed the severe storm in Port Fourchon.

Since Saturday, tens of thousands of residents have fled that state as the hurricane approaches its shores.

traffic jam The Louisiana Expressway has collapsedResidents of multiple areas have received eviction orders.

The National Weather Service warned New Orleans residents to take cover, saying: “Go into an indoor room or a small room without windows. Stay still.”

All flights to and from New Orleans were canceled on Sunday.

Governor John Bel Edwards called on residents to reach safety.

“There is no doubt about that The coming days and weeks will be very difficult For our state… But I can also tell you that we as a country have never been more prepared.”

image source, Reuters to explain, Freeways collapsed in Louisiana this weekend.

The governor of neighboring Mississippi, Tate Reeves, declared a state of emergency.

US President Joe Biden said the federal government is ready to provide assistance.

The hurricane intensified over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, rising from a Category 2 to a very dangerous Category 4 storm in a matter of hours.

Katrina’s memory

Causation happens This Sunday marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina that struck New Orleans as a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Katrina flooded 80% of the city and caused it More than 1,800 dead.

“I feel very sad when I think of those communities that are subject to mandatory evacuation orders,” Alessandra Gerolman, an emergency management expert at Tulane University in New Orleans, told the BBC as she fled in her car.

“Catastrophic and significant damage is expected, flooding is expected and vehicles will be lost.”

image source, Environmental Protection Agency to explain, Residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ida.

More than 80 drilling rigs have been evacuated in the Gulf of Mexico and half of the region’s oil and gas production has been suspended.

I passed through Cuba

Previously, Ida passed through Cuba, uprooting trees and damaging rooftops, while Jamaica experienced torrential rains. There were no reports of fatalities.

The impact of climate change on storm frequency remains unclear, but rising sea surface temperatures are warming the air above and providing more energy to power hurricanes, hurricanes, and hurricanes.

As a result, these phenomena tend to be more intense with heavy rainfall.

Experts say that if the storm hits at a time coinciding with high tide, sea level could rise above New Orleans’ levee system and enter the city.