Hurricane Ida: “extremely dangerous” storm makes landfall in southern United States

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall in the United States on Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 240 km/h, one of the largest to have entered the south of the country.

synchronized arrival accurately In remembrance destructive Hurricane Katrina About New Orleans 16 years ago.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that A “very dangerous” hurricane made landfall near Port FortuneLouisiana, Sunday noon.

Being a Category 4 out of 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, it is strong enough to cause serious damage to buildings, trees, and power lines.

