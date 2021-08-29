A third plane carrying 220 evacuees from Afghanistan lands at Rota base (Cadiz)

The United States thanks Spain for welcoming the evacuees to Rota

Madrid, 29 years ago. (European Press) –

A third plane carrying approximately 220 personnel from Afghanistan landed at Naval Base Rota at 4:00 am today, the US Embassy said.

The team of US government officials is responsible for receiving, processing and meeting the basic needs of the evacuees, with extensive support from the Spanish Army, the Red Cross, and volunteers from the base.

In total, about 1,000 evacuees have arrived at Rota Air Base in recent days. The first two planes landed on Friday with about 800 people on board under the agreement between the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The United States may transfer up to 4,000 evacuees to Rota and Moron, who may stay a maximum of 14 days in Spanish territory before being transferred to the United States or other countries with which Washington has agreements for temporary reception. Afghan collaborators and members of his family.

Thanks from the United States

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin thanked Spain on Saturday for hosting at Naval Base Rota people evacuees from Afghanistan in recent days.

“Thank you to the men and women of the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the US Embassy in Madrid for working closely with US forces at Naval Base Rota to care for evacuees from Afghanistan. Our global network of friends and associates,” Lloyd said on his Twitter account.