Peru | United States | Florida | The sale of tickets for Machu Picchu in the United States generates great expectations | NNDC | Globalism

Great expectations have been generated in the United States after tickets went on sale for the exhibition “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru” at the Boca Raton Museum of Art in Florida.

As reported by the Boca Raton Museum of Art and the agency andinaTickets go on sale on August 17th, they can be takes over Through the venue’s website, the cost of the exhibition is $19.9, and the exhibition will take place from October 16th.

The Boca Raton Museum of Art, located in Plaza Real 501 in Boca Raton, will have a combined exhibition of the immersive digital experience of Machu Picchu With an exhibition of 192 pieces from the Larco Museum and the Manuel Chavez Balloon Site Museum in Aguas Calientes, Cusco.

Those who can go to the museum in Florida They will have the opportunity to learn about the city of Machu Picchu and discover the mysteries of Andean cosmology through augmented and virtual reality using technology that facilitates people living a multi-sensory experience, as they will be able to “hear, smell and see” the Historic and Archaeological Sanctuary Park of Machu Picchu. The experiment lasts 12 minutes.

In addition, virtual reality, which is provided by a helmet and a special chair, will allow a person to feel the real feeling of his visit to the Inca castle. For this experience, recordings were made in the Archaeological Park and the Historic Reserve.

More details

“Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of PeruIt will start with a video about the civilizations that inhabited our country. There will also be a display of eleven former rulers, who will take with them their best clothes and accessories. These include gold and silver crowns, bracelets, nose ornaments, turquoise and other precious stones.

One of the Eleven Rulers would take with him a fully intact (AD 13,000) golden uniform which should belong to Chan Chan Castle due to its characteristics.

The exhibition will be available at the museum until March 2022 and will then visit other locations around the world.

Finally, here we present a review of the Boca Raton Museum of Art (Florida):

Rivaled only in longevity and engineering by the Roman Empire, Andean societies have dominated much of South America for more than 3,000 years. Nestled in a cloud forest, the enduring symbol of the architectural prowess of this great Inca empire is protected by two sacred mountains and invisible from below. In addition to its incomparable beauty, the thriving landscape of Machu Picchu has brought back much of the original biodiversity it enjoyed in the Inca era through a recent afforestation initiative.On this highly organized expedition, you are surrounded by the sounds of roaring tigers, and roaring parrots , torrential rains as you discover the mysteries of cosmology in the Andes and marvel at the evolution of Andean artists.”.