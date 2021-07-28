In Transit through Central America: An Migration Journey to the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

First Amendment:

Central America is a mandatory step for those seeking to immigrate overland to the United States, and when formal steps are not an option for immigrants, the region’s porous borders serve as a route for those in transit. Months after restrictions were lifted by Covid-19, the mass influx could be reactivated. The Guatemalan government is preparing for a possible new caravan that will leave Honduras before the end of July.

Troges, the border between Nicaragua and Honduras, is one of the areas through which migrants cross on their way to the United States. Official figures indicate that about 400 people enter the area daily.

Kenya Torres, a France 24 correspondent, traveled there to report on the humanitarian situation at the southern border of Honduras, when there was notice of a possible new caravan of migrants leaving the country before the end of July and when the Guatemalan government is asking Tegucigalpa to help control the mass migration.

The France 24 team at the border has shown that health measures are not strict in border areas and that immigration – and legal – requirements are not being fully complied with. Although Honduran authorities do not detain migrants, they give them only five days to leave the territory, leaving neighboring countries with the burden of transit responsibility.

