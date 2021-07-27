The United States says money given to the Dominican Republic should not demand favors in return

The Chargé d’Affairs at the United States Embassy in the country, Robert Thomas, said on Tuesday that the $251 million donated through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID, for its English acronym) is impartial aid, which is not the case. Pretending to be some kind of tie to ask for favors in return.

“The United States does not provide international support in exchange for political concessions or concessions from partner governments,” said the US representative in the country.

He said that his country is providing assistance to the Dominican Republic, because they are sure that “their country is safe when its partners are safe.”

Our relationship with the Dominican Republic is strong and secure. Our future will always be intertwined, the official said, and as democracies, we know that by trusting and supporting each other, we ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for both countries.