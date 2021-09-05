Labor Day 2021: Labor Day in the US: When is it celebrated, why is it a holiday and who rests?

What is behind the celebration of this day in the American Federation

NSNS Labor Day is about to be celebrated in the United States. This will end the summer and school holidays, as well as be a time to commemorate American history and The struggle of workers to improve working conditions.

Labor Day in the United States It is celebrated on the first Monday of September. For this year, it is celebrated on September 6 and the origin dates from the end of the 19th century, but It wasn’t until 1894 that union movements made a day off.

The The first celebration was on September 5, 1882. On that occasion, New York was the state that served as the spearhead of the movement.

The Labor Day It commemorates the workers and is rooted in the tragedies that occurred in various factories during the Industrial Revolution. Nowadays, rallies are held for various sectors of companies and unions.

In addition, various sporting events are held and of course it is a day off for most residents, before that they take the opportunity to hold meetings at home or go on vacation. This day generally marks the end of summer and student vacations.

S is a federal holiday. So there are no motions in the bag either.

Generally All working classes belonging to a funded society or governmental entity shall rest, However, in some jobs, due to needs, they are subject to work, albeit at a higher wage. Government offices do not operate and transportation services have business hours on Sunday, while garbage services begin after 4:00 p.m. EST.

*October 11 (Monday), Columbus Day

*November 11th (Thursday) Veterans Day

* November 25 (Thursday), Thanksgiving

*December 24 (Friday), Christmas Eve

*December 25 (Saturday), Christmas

* December 31 (Friday), New Year’s Eve

There are no mandatory holidays, except for government offices or funded companies. Although most of the companies in the United States or companies give these days off. In total there are nine holidays.

Religious holidays are subject to the religious observances of each person or group. but In the United States, there is only one federal holiday on the list of religious holidays and it consists of Christmas. Employers generally use special hours for people to celebrate their religious holiday or give them a Floating holiday.