Lopez Obrador warns: “If the US government defends the corrupt, we don’t.”

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, referring to businessmen who oppose the electricity reform he sent to the Union Congress.

“Mexico was no longer the land of conquest, theft from anywhere else. Then nothing happened.”

In the morning conference, the president attacked businessmen who asserted that they would have “million losses” if the electrical reform sent by the head of the federal executive authority to the legislature was approved.

