Lopez Obrador warns: “If the US government defends the corrupt, we don’t.”

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, referring to businessmen who oppose the electricity reform he sent to the Union Congress.

“Mexico was no longer the land of conquest, theft from anywhere else. Then nothing happened.”

In the morning conference, the president attacked businessmen who asserted that they would have “million losses” if the electrical reform sent by the head of the federal executive authority to the legislature was approved.

The CEO emphasized, “As for the millionaire’s losses, it’s the same, which is what those who keep the privileges now hold because they receive a subsidy and they don’t want to lose the privileges and that’s why they talk about millionaire losses.”

After that, he referred to those dissatisfied with his electrical reform who go to officials in the United States government to seek help and prevent the Congress of the Confederation from approving the initiative sent by the Mexican government.

The US government will not defend the corrupt. And if the US government defends the corrupt, we don’t. that simple. Mexico is no longer a land of conquest, to steal from anywhere else. So nothing happened.”

During the conference, Lopez Obrador was asked about the position of the US ambassador, Ken Salazar, who said that contracts with foreign companies should be respected.

“I have great respect for the US ambassador to Mexico, and I respect his opinion, but we have a position to defend and it is the lawmakers who decide,” he replied.