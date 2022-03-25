North American press highlights US performance at Azteca Stadium

The American media highlighted the negative draw with Mexico.

United State Drawn to zero goals against Mexican national team For the World Cup qualifiers CONCACAF The North American press praised the band’s performance Greg Berhalter.

Sports Illustrated highlighted the result of “Stars and Stripes” in Coloso de Santa rsula, although it noted that United State He should have won the match noting that Aztec Stadium pall.

“about United StateA vital point won, but the opportunity was lost as the mystery of the Azteca faded.”

“As for the World Cup qualifiers, they won by one point Mexico. He added that given the circumstances, the United States feels the draw with the Azteca was a “positive disappointment”.

For its part, the New York Times indicated that the performance of United State at Aztec Stadium It will be the key to increase the confidence of the North American team ahead of their matches against Panama And the Costa Rica.

“The United States tied with Mexico while the world Cup The newspaper pointed out that “the bitter pain of losing the World Cup casts a shadow over a young team that is nearing the end of its path to qualification. The hard-earned draw will help determine their fate.”

On the other hand, CBS Sports did not agree that the US performance was great, but recognized that the result is key United State I dream of a ticket to World Cup Qatar 2022.

“She wasn’t pretty, but United State He won a valuable away point with two games remaining and Qatar is looking closer.”

Finally, USA Today noted: “United State One step closer to World Cup 2022 after tie in Mexico.“

The “stars and stripes” will be measured on Sunday in Panama The octagonal facade will be closed Costa Rica in the Tico region.