Martino highlights Jorge Sanchez as Mexico’s best player against the United States

A trio coach admitted the work of the Mexican winger, who in his opinion won the match against Christian Pulisic

Jorge Sanchez It was the best item Mexico national teamAccording to the coach of the national team, Gerardo MartinoWhich highlighted the work of the right side in the commitment against United State.

The Argentine helmsman stated that Jorge won the match against Christian Pulisic, who came with this commitment as the most important element in the opposing team.

“Jorge was the most important, not only because he was unbalanced, but because he won a wide duel against Pulisic,” he said at a press conference.

Martino He stressed that this duel was a qualitative duel on the field of play, as Jorge still lost any movement “and because of the quality of (Policic) he was able to score a goal.”

The “Tata” stated that he was satisfied with the competition that had developed in the Mexican national team, noting that the direct competition from it Jorge Sanchez It’s Julián Araujo, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy and has earned the trust of the South American coach.

Jorge Sanchez marking Pulisic in Mexico against the United States. Getty Images

In addition, he highlighted the intensity with which the Mexican national team faced the match United State He stressed that the way they faced the match at the Azteca stadium was important to restore confidence.

“Essentially, playing with this level of intensity and effort and competing well against a strong opponent, we are once again a reliable team,” he declared.

On the other hand, a trio coach questioned his presence in the upcoming qualifying match Mexican national team Before Honduras for health reasons.

“It’s not something I can confirm yet, and I can’t say anything,” he said. Gerardo MartinoThe coach of the Tri team after a 0-0 draw against United State.