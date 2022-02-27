Mexico-US Live Stream: How to Watch IPTV in FIBA ​​Qualifiers (0-0) | 02/27/2022

1 hour ago Leland Griffith
11:33 a minute ago

America has arrived!

11:25 10 minutes ago

past pentacle

11:19 15 minutes ago

Mexico is ready!

11:13 22 minutes ago

Latest result!

This will be the second match between the two teams within Group D of the FIBA ​​Qualifiers, and the last result between the two teams was in favor of Mexico with a victory of 97 to 88. After their defeat against Team USA last November, the Americans made major changes and are nominated as the best candidates.

11:06 29 minutes ago

face to face

11:02 33 minutes ago

Let’s Begin!

We have less than an hour before the match between Mexico and the United States kicks off in the arena of entertainment and sports. Both fifties will go out in search of victory. Who will do it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.

21:42 14 hours ago

Don’t leave here to watch this game live!

21:37 14 hours ago

Where do you see the game?

21:32 14 hours ago

Joe Johnson, player worth watching!

21:27 14 hours ago

How does Team USA arrive?

The Stars and Stripes team comes to this duel after beating Puerto Rico in an important way by a score of 93 to 76 in Washington, and Team USA will receive Mexico in their territory and seek to win the tie of Mexico in the group. D and settles better for the next round. The team led by James Boylen has plenty of NBA experience in Joe Johnson, Jordan Peele and Tariq Black and will try to win at home. However, the integration of young players from the G-League was of great interest, striving to attract attention and show a high level. The United States has fallen on its last visit to Mexico and will go out in search of a victory that removes any doubts that may exist about this actor.

21:22 14 hours ago

Gabriel Giron, player worth watching!

21:17 14 hours ago

How do you reach Mexico?

The Mexico representative arrived undefeated and captained Group D for the FIBA ​​World Cup Americas Qualifiers. Mexico achieved consecutive victories over Puerto Rico, the United States and Cuba and reached the first round of qualifying without defeat. Should they beat the USA, the team will advance to the last round to get their ticket to the 2023 World Cup. The team led by Omar Quintero was one of the fastest growing and will seek to qualify before the third FIBA. Window and use the remaining duels to improve the strategy on the field.

21:12 14 hours ago

Where is the game?

21:07 14 hours ago

welcome!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to broadcast the match Mexico vs the United States Live, corresponding to the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers. The match will take place in the Sports and Entertainment Arena, at 12 noon.

