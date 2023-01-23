Murcián Alberto Antonia, new women’s coach for Uganda

Murcia. Murcian basketball coach Alberto Antona Is the new Uganda women’s national team coach And with this African team, he will participate in February next year Afrobasket qualification stagewhich includes matches that will be played between the 14th and 19th of next month.

Alberto Antonia Leal is hardly a young coach 31 years old on Oct 19th And who develops his work as Second coach of the German team Dresden Titanswhich is active in German Basketball Leagueand continues to advance his international career, which has also led him to this Assistant to the women’s team in Montenegro.

this professional, As a player he belonged to The lower classes of UCAM Murcia Club Basketballand developed in Spain Technical assignments at Lucentum in Alicante and at Valencia basketballin both clubs in the Lebanese Football League.

In his years on the bench, still few, he alternated assignment between masculine and feminine and directed CREF Hello from Madrid.

Antonia himself indicated his joining the coaching staff of the Uganda Basketball Association through his official Twitter account. “Proud to be the head coach of the Ugandan women’s national team in the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball Qualifiers”Morcian Books.